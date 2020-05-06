Human testing underway on coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech have now started human testing in the U.S. for an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
The joint global vaccine development program is called BNT162.
The administration of doses to U.S. participants follows those given to participants in Germany last week.
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla has touted the program’s speedy progression from pre-clinical studies to human testing. It’s not the only potential COVID-19 vaccine program this far advanced.
In April, scientists at Britains Oxford University began testing a possible vaccine on humans.
Back in March, The National Institutes of Health became the first organization in the world to begin testing vaccines in humans.
