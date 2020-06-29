Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley asking for donations to medical fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is asking for your help so they can continue to help the animals in their care.

The organization’s medical fund helps take care of animal by providing medical assistance to sick or injured animal shelter animals.

The humane society is asking for donations to their medical fund so they can continue to care for pets in need. Donations can be made at humanesocietytennessee.org.