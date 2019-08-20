Over 200 people in three states have been arrested in a U.S. Drug Enforcement investigation called ‘Operation Crystal Mountain’.

The DEA along with state and local agencies in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia were able to arrest 235 people on federal drug charges, including 155 in Tennessee.

The operation, which targeted Mexican drug cartels, drug trafficking organizations and other individuals involved in the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine also led to the seizure of over 800 pounds of methamphetamine, $800,000 in cash, 52 firearms as well as significant quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs.

“Everyone has a right to live in safety. The amount of drugs and weapons we’ve taken off the street with this operation, along with the number of drug dealers that we’ve locked up, represents a small victory in our on-going fight for safer communities for us all,” D. Christopher Evans, Special Agent in Charge of DEA’s Louisville Division Office said. “While America’s opioid crisis may dominate headlines, Operation Crystal Mountain should serve as a reminder that methamphetamine is a problem that has never gone away. The dedicated men and women of DEA, working closely with state and local law enforcement, are relentless in their efforts to rid our neighborhoods of dangerous drugs and bring to justice those who distribute them, wherever they may be.”

Operation Crystal Mountain is the culmination of several investigations that began earlier this year. In addition to the over 200 federal arrests, DEA assisted its state and local counterparts with the arrest of 140 additional offenders on state-level drug charges.