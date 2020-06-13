Hundreds attend 2020 Spring Rod Run car show despite cancellation

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite being canceled due to COVID-19, hundreds still showed up for the spring Rod Run in Pigeon Forge.

The 38th annual edition of the car show was to take place on April 16-18 at the LeConte Center but was postponed to June 11-14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then canceled altogether.

A Facebook group was created encouraging those who still wanted to show up to come anyway. Hundreds showed up from various parts of the country to see and sell vintage cars. Gary Hamilton was one of the hot rod watchers and says it was time to get out of the house.

“The businesses need it and the people need it. It’s time to go.” Hamilton said.

Travis Ford came from Kingsport to sell his cars and get a change of scenery.

“Actually, I bring four or five down with me to sell or trade and socialize, meet all the people that’s from all over the states to come and visit and bring their cars,” Ford said.

Hundreds crowded the Parkway in Pigeon Forge, watching the cars as they passed. The event is expected to last until June 14. WATE reached out to Rod Run organizers for comment, but has not yet received a response.

