Hundreds attend Maryville silent vigil for racial justice

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennesseans came together for a peaceful demonstration on Sunday in Maryville.

We’re told more than 800 people attended the vigil put on by the group, “Blount County Showing Up for Racial Justice.”

Vigil attendees held signs on the sidewalk along Lamar Alexander Parkway, staying silent for 30 minutes. Demonstrators said they couldn’t just sit around anymore.

“We wanted to stand up for social justice, racial justice,” Elaine Bowman said, “We felt it was important to show our kids that when something is wrong, you stand up for it.”

”I couldn’t sit at home any longer,” Sheri Liles said, “I couldn’t just watch it happen and not say something or do something.”