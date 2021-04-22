Hundreds call for justice related to Austin-East shooting, march in community protest in downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Downtown saw another community march calling for justice related to the Austin-East shooting that resulted in the death of one student.

Hundreds marched in what police called a demonstration through parts of downtown Thursday evening, which comes the day after Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen released the body camera videos from last week’s officer-involved shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Knoxville Police had units working to divert traffic around the path of the march.

“It has been a fluid situation. In general terms, the group of demonstrators, which includes a fairly lengthy caravan of vehicles, have been moving throughout the downtown / Fort Sanders area. Traffic flow has been impacted or interrupted on numerous roads in those areas. Our units are working to the best of our ability to divert traffic around the path of the demonstrators.” KNOXVILLE POLICE SPOKESPERSON

The march comes amid a week filled with community members calling for answers as to what happened – with resulting arrests for a county commission meeting disruption, holding prayer meetings and marching late yesterday after some of those answers (in bodycam videos) were given by officials.