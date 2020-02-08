Hundreds expected to strip down for “Cupid’s Undie Run” in Knoxville Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Hundreds of people in Knoxville are expected to strip down and hit the pavement for the annual “Cupid’s Undie Run,” Saturday. The event works to raise awareness of Neurofibromatosis, and raises funds for research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The one-mile run starts and ends at Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria on East Jackson Avenue. Check-in for the run starts at noon and the run is set to start at 2.

After the run, everyone’s invited to celebrate at Barley’s. It will cost runners $45.00 to register. You can do that by clicking here.