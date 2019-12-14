Hundreds gather at local cemetery for Wreaths Across America event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds gathered at Knoxville National Cemetery to lay wreaths on the graves of fallen soldiers for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

“It’s very important that we remember all our fallen veterans whenever they did serve. It’s Christmas time of the year, it’s important that we come out and remember and let them know we haven’t forgot them,” said Doug Hobbs, who has been attending Wreaths Across America for 3 years.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide event that takes place every year in December for the families of the fallen, and veterans who have served.

It allows families of veterans to know that their loved ones are being honored no matter where they are buried.

Judy Padoll’s father is buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

She says she doesn’t get to visit his grave as much as she would like, but she’s glad to know he isn’t forgotten this time of year.

“This to me, knowing he is being honored today by someone, this means everything in the world.” said Judy.

The mission of the event is to remember, honor and teach. Remember those who we’ve lost, honor them, and teach the next generation so that they are never forgotten.

