Hundreds of law enforcement say goodbye to one of their own in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Tennessee will gather in Cumberland County to lay on their own to rest.

Officer Jerry Singleton served the public for more than 30 years. He worked for Harriman Police, Kingston Police, Rockwood Police, and the Roane County Sheriff;s Office before his time with the Fairfield Glade Police Department.

Officials say Singleton died of natural causes while on duty Tuesday. Today’s Funeral Procession is set to start at the Roane State Community College at 1:15 p.m. and end at the Davis Cemetery in Oliver Springs.