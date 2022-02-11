KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Wears Valley Fire Department along with several other agencies responded to a 1.7-acre wildfire along the Foothills Parkway Friday evening. The fire was started by a downed powerline and over 600 people in Sevier County were without power as of 11 p.m.

Wears Valley Fire reported the fire was fully contained at approximately 9:20 p.m. According to the National Park Service, the fire was located near mile-marker 30 along the Foothills Parkway near Headrick Gap in Wears Valley.

The Foothills Parkway is currently closed between Wears Valley and Walland. The area will be monitored overnight by a park engine crew.

Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevier County Emergency Service, Tennessee Division of Forestry, and volunteer firefighters from Wears Valley, Walland, and Seymour Fire Departments helped suppress the fire.