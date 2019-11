MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- A hunter in west Tennessee is recovering this morning after he fell out of a tree stand.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says a cable broke as he was getting down from the tree. The hunter fell about 20 feet.

The hunter was able to call 9-1-1 and was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

We’re told he was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the fall.