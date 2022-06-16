GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — HunterGirl, a recent runner-up of ABC’s American Idol, has been chosen to lead the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade as Grand Marshal.

The Tennessee native recently performed at the 2022 CMA Fest. She has also opened for several country music stars including Old Dominion, Sara Evans, Alan Jackson, and Florida Georgia Line.

The parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on the Fourth at the intersection of East Parkway and Baskins Creek Bypass. It will then turn south onto the Parkway at traffic light #3. The parade then continues through town ending at Ski Mountian Road. Those who want to avoid traffic and secure a place to watch are encouraged to arrive early on July 3.

Later on July 4, there will be a 20-minute firework show starting at 11 p.m. from the Gatlinburg Space Needle.