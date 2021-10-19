NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Halloween is more than a week away, but the skies over Tennessee will look a little spooky this week, thanks to – the Hunter’s Moon! (Insert scary music here)

October’s full moon will reach its peak on Wednesday, October 20 at 9:57 a.m. CDT, but will continue to appear full through Thursday night.

Why is it called the “Hunter’s Moon”?

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon got its name because it signaled the time to hunt in preparation for the cold winter ahead.

You may also like: Why the foliage may be less vibrant this fall

The Hunter’s Moon always follows the Harvest Moon which occurs each year around the autumnal equinox – the first day of fall.

No, the moon isn’t getting bigger

Even the moon likes to play tricks this time of year. The Hunter’s Moon may appear bigger and more orange than it really is, but it is just a “moon illusion.” The moon rises around sunset and drifts over the horizon. The combination of time (sunset) and place (over the horizon) make the moon look larger and brighter than normal.

If you want to see the exact moonrise and moonset times in your area, click here to use this calculator from the Farmer’s Almanac.

Next month’s full moon, known as the Beaver Moon, will be visible on November 19. The final full moon of the year, known as the Cold Moon, occurs on December 18.