Hurricane Dorian evacuees finding refuge in East TN

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Thousands and thousands of people are evacuating Florida, Georgia and South Carolina before Hurricane Dorian makes landfall. Some of those evacuees are finding refuge in East Tennessee.

More: Deadly Dorian pounds relentlessly at desperate Bahamas

One Florida family said they can replace all their furniture and belongings they left back home, and there’s peace of mind being out of harm’s way.

“So far it doesn’t look like the wind is anything there on the plants. Everything looks calm right now. Maybe that’s the calm before the storm,” Janet Hansel said as she checked her home security cameras in Port Orange, Florida.

Related: East Tennesseans helping with Hurricane Dorian relief

Hansel and her boyfriend, John Weaver, planned a vacation in Sevierville months ago but got to River Plantation RV Resort a day earlier because of Hurricane Dorian.

“It makes you nervous. You’re just kind of like a basket case and you get glued to the TV. We watched the Bahamas and what they were going through and it just makes you shiver,” Hansel said.

The couple says they live 6 miles in from the coast and their home should be safe, but if there’s damage they’re prepared to go.

“The winds are picking up and of course the water, the waves are kind of rough from what I understand,” Hansel said.

A few RVs down, the Rogers family is vacationing in East Tennessee too.

“It’s a good opportunity to rest and get ready for what we need to do,” Monty Rogers said.

The family’s trip this week though is a little different.

“We’re on standby to respond somewhere on the East Coast to wherever the hurricane comes ashore,” Rogers said.

Rogers and his wife, Beth Rogers, are with the Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief team.

“We’re going in and trying to stop any further damage to a person’s home. It’s not rebuild by any means, it’s just temporary repairs. We’re usually the first people who go out in the communities and the big thing is we get to let them talk to us and tell their story,” Monty said.

In the meantime they’re watching the weather closely.

“In our times of devotion we start asking God to lead us, what direction we need to go and to give us the knowledge we need to know to help people out,” Rogers said.