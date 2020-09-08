Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.
The Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday that a 52-year-old Grant Parish man died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris.
A 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line. The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death was storm-related.
The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27. Five deaths in Texas were also attributed to the storm.
- Wedding venue destroyed by Hurricane Laura is rebuilding in the name of love
- ‘I was scared for him’: Louisiana woman loses home, gives birth during Hurricane Laura
- Deaths, worries about assistance mount after Hurricane Laura
- Weakened but still dangerous, Laura poses continued threat
- How Hurricane Laura will affect East Tennessee weather; winds gusts could bring power outages and downed trees