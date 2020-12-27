Hwy 231 South in Wilson County closed due to suspicious vehicle

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 231 South in Wilson County is closed due to a suspicious vehicle.

***ROAD CLOSURE***



Highway 231 South from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road is currently shut down due to a suspicious vehicle. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route. We will post updates as more information comes in. — Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) December 27, 2020

Highway 231 South is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said deputies are investigating a box truck parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”

Sheriff’s deputies in Rutherford and Wilson Counties are investigating a box truck parked at a store playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.



The driver was stopped by deputies and detained.



Residents evacuated. Investigation active. — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) December 27, 2020

The driver was stopped and has been detained.

Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.

Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

News 2 has a crew at the scene. You can see our shot of the situation below.