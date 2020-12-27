Hwy 231 South in Wilson County closed due to suspicious vehicle

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Highway 231 South in Wilson County is closed due to a suspicious vehicle.
Highway 231 South is closed from the Cedars of Lebanon State Park to Richmond Shop road.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said deputies are investigating a box truck parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”
The driver was stopped and has been detained.
Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.
Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
News 2 has a crew at the scene. You can see our shot of the situation below.