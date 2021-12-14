KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eastbound Interstate 40 in Knoxville was closed Tuesday morning as emergency crews respond to a multivehicle crash. Knoxville Police officials say the crash was fatal.

According to a news release from KPD, officers responded to a crash with injuries on I-40 E near McMillan Road and preliminary information at the scene indicates that one of the vehicles had been traveling west when the driver lost control and crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting a vehicle traveling east.

Two occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead and the other person is in critical condition; the occupant of the eastbound vehicle was also taken to the hospital, but with non-critical injuries.

KPD says its Crash Reconstruction investigators remain on scene and their investigation is continuing at this time. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Around 10:30 a.m., A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said I-40 E at mile marker 399 just past the Strawberry Plains Pike exit was closed due to a multivehicle crash. Knoxville Police also said to expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Viewer video submitted to WATE also shows emergency personnel at the scene of the crash and an ambulance en route to the scene.

