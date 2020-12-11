I-40 eastbound closed before Sevierville exit after wreck sends vehicle over guardrail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eastbound lanes of I-40 are closed as rescue crews are working a wreck in which the vehicle left the interstate.

It happened just before 11 a.m. around mile marker 406, just short of the exit to Sevierville. A Sevierville Police spokesperson said it is a serious injury crash and a Lifestar helicopter took off from the scene.

The number of people involved is unknown at this time.

All traffic on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 406 is being diverted onto the shoulder. Traffic congestion remains heavy.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene.