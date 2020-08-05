I-40 police pursuit ends after spike strips stop stolen semi-truck

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One person was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a police pursuit in a stolen semi-truck Tuesday morning.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office were advised that a semi-truck and trailer had been stolen from the Pilot station at 2801 E. Governor John Sevier Highway just before 10 a.m. Tuesday and was last seen headed towards Strawberry Plains Pike.

The stolen truck did not stop for Patrol Units on Strawberry Plains Pike and continued on to eastbound I-40. Deputies with KCSO and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continued the pursuit.

Multiple attempts to deploy spike strips were unsuccessful. Around mile marker 422 Tennessee Highway Patrol deployed spike strips that were successful in disabling the truck. The vehicle came to a stop after leaving the roadway into a ditch.

Officers took Amy Butler-Cordray into custody. She was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The suspect was also in possession of a gray pit bull puppy that was allegedly taken from a stolen vehicle in Memphis. That vehicle was recovered a short distance from where the suspect stole the semi-truck and trailer deputies pursued.