I-40 roadwork project at TN/NC state line beginning this week

Sunday marked the start of a significant phase in the two-year rehabilitation of I-40 near the Tennessee/ North Carolina state line.

Crews on Monday will construct a new median wall on the westernmost five miles of the interstate in North Carolina.

This will create closures of the inside lanes until May. Traffic on I-40 on both sides between the state line will be in a one-lane pattern through May.

This phase is part of a two-year project to rehabilitate the interstate. Crews will then begin resurfacing, replacing old guardrails and improve drainage on the westernmost seven miles in North Carolina to complete the project.