I-40 roadwork project at TN/NC state line beginning this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunday marked the start of a significant phase in the two-year rehabilitation of I-40 near the Tennessee/ North Carolina state line.

Crews on Monday will construct a new median wall on the westernmost five miles of the interstate in North Carolina.

This will create closures of the inside lanes until May. Traffic on I-40 on both sides between the state line will be in a one-lane pattern through May.

This phase is part of a two-year project to rehabilitate the interstate. Crews will then begin resurfacing, replacing old guardrails and improve drainage on the westernmost seven miles in North Carolina to complete the project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter