I-40 W being diverted onto Strawberry Plains Pike after multivehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Westbound I-40 in Knox County is being diverted after a multivehicle crash involving a motorcycle early Tuesday morning.

I-40 W at MM 398 is being diverted onto Strawberry Plains Pike after a crashing involving a motorcycle at MM 395, a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said.

Delays have also been reported on Asheville Highway between Strawberry Plains Pike and E Governor John Sevier Highway due to the traffic.

There is currently no timetable for I-40 West to be reopened.