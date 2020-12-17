I-640 traffic at standstill as tractor-trailer carrying fertilizer overturns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A tractor-trailer hauling fertilizer Thursday morning brought traffic on the Interstate 640 West ramp to I-75 North to a halt.

The truck appeared to have tipped over on its side as it tried to navigate the turn.

A Twitter post from the Knoxville Fire Department suggests travelers use I-275 as an alternate route. It is unknown when the ramp will reopen at this time.

