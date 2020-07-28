I-75 in Knoxville reopens after crash spills soda across the roadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Interstate 75 in Knoxville reopened early Tuesday morning after an overturned tractor-trailer spilled soda bottles across the roadway.
Knoxville Police shared this image around 10 p.m. Monday showing green soda bottles covering the interstate. The wreck forced southbound lanes of I-75 just south of the Merchants Drive to close.
Crews were on scene all night long. One lane reopened around 10:30 p.m. Monday and all lanes reopened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
