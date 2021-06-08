I-75 South closed in Loudon County for serious multi-vehicle crash

Loudon County I-75 south crash helicopters

Photo: Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Matt Fagiana

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Southbound I-75 in Loudon County is closed due to a serious multi-vehicle crash, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported a serious crash involving multiple vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on I-75 S at mile marker 72 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies on scene have reported several entrapments.

Multiple UT Lifestar helicopters will be landing on I-75, according to a LCSO spokesperson. Northbound I-75 in the area may also experience delays as emergency personnel responds to the scene.

Drivers in the area should expect lengthy delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

