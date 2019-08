Courtesy: Chuck Jansheshki

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) – A tractor trailer fire on Sunday has caused I-75 southbound starting at mile marker 125 to be closed according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple emergency agencies are working the scene of a tractor trailer fire that contains an unknown chemical and ammunition, which is giving crews difficulty containing and extinguishing the fire.

We will update you as we learn more.