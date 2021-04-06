‘I can’t bring him to the shot:’ Knoxville wife trying to find COVID-19 vaccine for homebound husband

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville woman is desperately trying to find a COVID-19 vaccine for her husband.

Dewey Foulk is immunocompromised and homebound, so his wife Brenda says going to a clinic or hospital just isn’t an option.

“I can’t bring him to the shot. I need someone to bring the shot to him,” Brenda said.

Dewey is a cancer survivor and no longer has a spleen. That’s why Brenda really doesn’t want him exposed to COVID.

“If he were to catch it, he would not fare well because of all of his health conditions,” she said.

He is also homebound. Dewey says he’s got severe arthritis and can’t walk very far, which means going somewhere to get a shot isn’t feasible.

“I can’t even take him in to the next room. He’s not able to walk there,” Brenda said.

The non-profit Tennessee Association for Home Care is hoping to help East Tennesseans in similar situations. It’s working on a project to vaccinate people who are homebound and should be able to roll it out in the next several weeks.

“Our East Tennessee provider is in the process of being on-boarded and as soon as that happens, we’ll be approved to place our first vaccine order, and then we’ll actually begin scheduling vaccinations in the home,” said Maegan Martin, Executive Director at the Tennessee Association for Home Care.

Getting a shot for her husband would be a big relief for Brenda, and it would be a game-changer for Dewey.

“We don’t want to have to say to our friends, ‘you can’t come here unless you get shots.’ If I was vaccinated, I would feel safe inviting friends over here,” Dewey said.

“I love him. I don’t want to see something bad happen to him,” said Brenda.

The Tennessee Association for Home Care says it plans to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. As a single dose shot, they say it makes sense to be able to provide a full vaccine in one visit.

The association is developing a waitlist now. We’ll be sure to follow up and pass along contact information when the project gets closer to rolling out.