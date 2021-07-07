‘I feel like the request to have a net put up is not unreasonable’: Knoxville mom calls for safety upgrades near Whittle Springs Golf Course

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman is calling for change in her neighborhood after a scare involving her toddler son and a golf ball from a nearby golf course.

Lindsay Tidwell and her husband teed off a conversation about their concerns on Twitter earlier this week. They wrote that their 15-month-old son was almost hit in the head by a golf ball. In the post, they also wrote the golf ball had come from someone on the Whittle Springs Golf Course. They tagged Knoxville leaders in the post.

Dear @LaurenTRider @MayorKincannon @KnoxvilleParks this is Emory. Emory is 15 months old. Recently, he was nearly hit in the head by a golf ball from @WhittlesGolf. This happens frequently. He cannot play outside. Our neighbors too. Do you care? Maybe @DonDareWATE @6News does. pic.twitter.com/4KxLYMLDlq — A. C. Tidwell (@actidwellisme) July 5, 2021

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the family to see what they were talking about.

“Almost every day there will be one to two golf balls in our yard, in our neighbors’ yard, or hitting our house, you can hear them hit the house,” said Lindsay Tidwell.

The Tidwell’s said they have lived near golf courses in the past, so didn’t think this one would be any different. However, she and her husband said they’ve never dealt with anything quite like this. “We’ve been fortunate, we’ve only had one window broken thus far since living here.”

It wasn’t until their own little ball of joy came along that their concerns reached new heights.

“As he starts walking he wants to go in the yard, he wants to see the cars, he wants to hear the birds and we can’t really do that here because there are golf balls that could hit him,” said Lindsay of her worries for her son’s safety.

She said her concerns go beyond her property lines.

“What if a golf ball hits a car and then that car crashes,” she said. “I want the people in Fairway to be safe, the people on Valley View to be safe, the drivers, the people walking up and down this street to be safe, all around the golf course, it’s a matter of responsibility and neglect at this point.”

She is hoping for some sort of solution soon: “Ideally, they would put up a net because that would protect everyone,” she said. “I feel like the request to have a net put up is not unreasonable.”

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the City of Knoxville for a response. Sheryl Ely, the Parks and Recreation Director, said they wanted to wait to speak until after they met with neighbors.

If others who live near the Whittle Springs Golf Course have experienced similar issues they can attend a neighborhood meeting Thursday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at the Larry Cox Senior Center at Edgewood Park.