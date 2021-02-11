“I got lucky” | Ballad CNA recovers after battling COVID, 21 days spent on ventilator

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fighting COVID-19 has taken a toll on healthcare workers nationwide, with nearly a year spent on the frontlines. For one local Ballad Health certified nursing assistant, her battle against the coronavirus is personal.

CNA Angel Livesay works at Elizabethton’s Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She found herself down the road at Johnson City Medical Center, admitted into the COVID-19 ICU unit in July.

“There is no doubt, it’s been rough for some of it,” said Livesay.

After developing a fever, Livesay received a positive COVID-19 test. While at home, her symptoms took a turn for the worse and she was admitted to JCMC.

“I stood up and according to my mom fell right back down unresponsive. I then ended up coding 3 times from blood clots in my lungs. I’ve been on enough code blue teams to know, most people don’t survive one code, much less three,” said Livesay.

Now for the first time, she was the one being taken care of.

“It was different, that’s for sure. I’m so used to being the caretaker not the patient. In a way I think it helps you understand better how the patients feel,” said Livesay.

She spent 38 days fighting for her life at JCMC’s COVID unit, and for 21 days she was on a ventilator. She then was moved to the select specialty unit at Bristol Regional for another 24 days. She was finally able to go home in October.

But, the journey to life as normal was still a winding road of recovery. She had to stay home from work from October through December to get back to full health.

After being out for nearly 6 months, she was more than grateful to return to work.

“I was glad to finally come back because I am not one of those people who can just sit at home,” said Livesay.

It was quite the warm welcome at the hospital on her first day back to work, December 22. Reuniting with hospital staff was the best part.

“I was just glad that my coworkers didn’t get it nearly as bad as I did. With some of them, they may not have survived. I got lucky,” she said.

Now as she has transitioned from the hospital bed back to treating those in them, she hopes others will hear this message to continue actively fighting COVID-19.

“I’m just hoping my story can show people just how serious this can get. I knew it was real. But, now I know it firsthand,” said Livesay.