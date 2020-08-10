‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets breaking coronavirus protocol

News

by: Darren Sweeney and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Zach Plesac pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 08, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Indians pitcher Zach Plesac released a statement late Sunday after violating team rules for COVID-19.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening,” Plesac said in the statement.

“I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates’ forgiveness and get back to work.”

Plesac reportedly upset teammates and club officials by going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night, according to The Athletic.

The team sent Plesac back to Cleveland before Sunday’s game. The team didn’t want to risk a possible outbreak, so he was immediately isolated.

Sources told The Athletic Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily.

Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter