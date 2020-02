KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Ice Bears annual Weiner Dog race is coming to the Civic Coliseum Saturday Night. The race kicks off at 7:35 as the Ice Bears take on the Peoria Rivermen.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Tearsa Smith and Living East Tennessee’s Chelsea Haynes will be emcees for the event.

There is group rate pricing available for the families and friends of all contestants.