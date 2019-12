KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A patch of ice was blamed for an early Thursday morning crash involving four vehicles on Heiskell Avenue.

Knoxville Police officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to Heiskell Avenue.

As one of the vehicles attempted to back out of a private driveway, a vehicle hit the ice and was unable to stop before striking the vehicle backing out. The other two vehicles were also unable to stop in time.

No injuries were reported.