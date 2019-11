KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice skating rink is officially open for the season on Friday.

The city’s open-air ice skating rink is set up in Market Square. It will be open until January 5.

The rink will be closed on Christmas day and during any inclement weather.

Happy Thanksgiving to all, we can not wait to see you tomorrow! Posted by Knoxville's Holidays On Ice on Thursday, November 28, 2019

Tickets cost $11 for adults and eight dollars for children 12 and under.

The rink opens Friday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.