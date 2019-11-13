KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Downtown Knoxville now getting ready for the holidays.
The Holidays on Ice Skating Rink is being set up at Market Square. Knoxville’s outdoor rink is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, November 29.
It will be open every day of the week through Sunday, January 5. Admissions cost $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Season passes are also available.
- Ice skating rink returning to Downtown Knoxville’s Market Square
- LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process
- Elton John announces Knoxville show on Farewell Tour
- Wisconsin bus driver finds young kids wandering on snowy street
- Colin Kaepernick plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday