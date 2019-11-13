Live Now
Ice skating rink returning to Downtown Knoxville’s Market Square

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Downtown Knoxville now getting ready for the holidays.

The Holidays on Ice Skating Rink is being set up at Market Square. Knoxville’s outdoor rink is scheduled to open to the public on Friday, November 29.

It will be open every day of the week through Sunday, January 5. Admissions cost $10 for adults and $7 for kids. Season passes are also available.

