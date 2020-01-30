Iconic Big Ed’s Pizza in Oak Ridge celebrating 50 years on Monday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — One of the city’s most iconic landmarks is celebrating 50 years of serving up great pizza.

Big Ed’s Pizza will share classic recipes and free cake from Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. “Anyone with an appetite” is invited to attend according to manager Jon Harris. Staff will be wearing special 1970 shirts in observance.

Founder “Big Ed” Neusel and his wife came to Oak Ridge in February 1970 converting the old Service Drug Store into the now-famous institution.

Neusel passed away in 1998 but his legacy continues. The staff still cuts their pizzas with scissors and uses paper bags, as Big Ed insisted.

Limited editions of Big Ed’s Pizza beer mugs and shirts will be available for purchase at the event.