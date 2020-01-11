If you’re ready to clean out the old office, welcome to Bloomberg 2020: former NYC mayor kicks-off campaign efforts in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opened his Knoxville campaign office Friday with a visit to supporters, and a message directed to those voters who are still unsure about who they want to support to win the Democratic nomination.

Bloomberg, a latecomer to the race, hasn’t shared a debate stage with any of his democratic opponents to date, but he will share a ballot with them in Super Tuesday states, including Tennessee.

March 3 could make or break his campaign, as voters in 14 states vote to select the democratic party’s nominee to face President Trump in the general election in November.

For the democratic primary, Tennessee has 73 delegates in the nomination process, but 64 will be allocated to candidates based on how Tennessee Democrats vote.

Candidates with more than 15% of the statewide vote will divide the 64 votes, by their margin of victory statewide, as well as their margin of victory in each congressional district.

Bloomberg, who is estimated to be worth $57 billion, has reportedly spent more than $147 million on television advertising.

One ad, which airs on WATE 6 On Your Side, highlights his plan for providing healthcare access to uninsured people and criticizes President Trump’s stance of Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.

Jim Jennings considers himself a moderate and said Friday he’s thrilled Bloomberg is in the race.

He’s also optimistic about his candidate’s chance in the race, despite the fact that he isn’t on the ballot in some of the earlier primary states.

“Super Tuesday is when, I think, you’ll see this campaign take off,” he said.

He believes he did a “good job” in New York City, citing the three-term mayor’s efforts in education and expanding medical access for people in the city. They’re two issues Jennings hopes he’ll be able to tackle nationally.

I asked him since he’s attracted to the idea of a New York billionaire businessman running the country, why he can’t support President Trump for re-election.

He said he believes Trump is too impulsive and some details of his personal life “don’t sit well” with him.

“We’re more middle of the road and listen to all sides…and make all decisions, good for the majority of people, not just a few,” he said when explaining why he supports Bloomberg over the other field of candidates.

Friday, he also spoke about climate change, reducing the number of young people vaping, expanding access to healthcare, and improving education.

One-on-one, I asked Bloomberg about his stance on raising the minimum wage.

“You cannot live and feed a family on seven dollars and twenty-five cents, which is the current federal wage. In New York, and across, more and more, 15 dollars, indexed to inflation is what you have to do. You have to have Congress and the President of the United States press the issue.”

While he said some companies may gripe a bit, they’ll “learn to live with it and it’s the right thing to do.”

Bloomberg said as president, he’d unite the country and solve problems.

“Whether you like him or not, he does not have the skill sets to be President of the United States,” he said of President Trump. “It’s the President’s job to try to bring people together. The President of the United States, once elected, should not be the president of a party, you should be the president for everybody, and that’s what I would do.”

LeRoy Thompson, a Democrat, said he’s still unsure about who he’ll support in March. Former vice-president Joe Biden and Bloomberg are on the shortlist.

Bloomberg’s Knoxville visit, alone, could be a deciding factor. “I think it’s impressive, most independents or democrats tend to bypass Tennessee. So, to see someone of his stature right here in Mechanicsville, in a pretty diverse neighborhood, right outside of town, is pretty impressive,” he said.

He also likes Bloomberg’s track record as a businessman and a leader of one of the nation’s largest and most diverse cities appealing.

“Being able to talk business but still having the passion for minorities and inclusion, it’s something that’s of interest,” he said.

Bloomberg said his campaign office will remain in Knoxville until November 3rd, with the goal of sending a Democrat to the White House in 2020.

A recent report indicates, even if Bloomberg is unsuccessful in the primary, he will support the party’s nominee.