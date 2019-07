Hop on over to IHOP Tuesday for 58-cent pancakes!

The International House of Pancakes is celebrating its “panniversary.”

It was founded in 1958 – hence, that 58-cent price tag for your short stack.

That’s less than they cost when IHOP first opened!

These days, those three buttermilk pancakes usually cost about $6.

So if you’ve got a hankering for buttermilk bliss – grab this delicious deal at any restaurant that’s taking part from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.