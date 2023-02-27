KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate National Pancake Day while raising money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

IHOPs across East Tennessee are celebrating National Pancake Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28 by offering free pancakes and asking people to support Children’s Hospital. From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant is asking customers to leave a donation for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in return for free pancakes. Participating locations include Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown and Oak Ridge restaurants.

Since 2007, local IHOP locations have been able to raise more than $252,000 for ETCH. Since the first National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP has raised over $30 million for various children’s hospitals throughout the country.

“IHOP’s National Pancake Day is a holiday we look forward to celebrating with our guests as an annual tradition, and we are spreading even more joy this year by adding the chance to earn loyalty rewards through our International Bank of Pancakes,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP.

The free pancakes are only available for dine-in.