Ijams Nature Center closes facilities, trails remain open

Ijams Nature Center announced Sunday it will close all facilities at the park while trails remain open.

The closure includes the visitor center and all bathroom facilities, including the Meads Quarry bathrooms. Those closures will last until Sunday, May 10.

Trails will remain open and visitors can still bike or hike as they normally would but leaders at the nature center felt closing the facility is in the best interest and safety of both staff and visitors.