Ijams Nature Center looking for volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ijams Nature Center is looking for volunteers.
Volunteer positions include roles in education, natural resources, special events and behind the scene work. You can sign up to volunteer online.
If you’re interested, A volunteer orientation will take place Wednesday from 2-6 p.m.
Ijams says space is limited to help keep everyone safe.
