Ijams needs volunteer site captains for river rescue cleanup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ijams Nature Center is hosting its annual River Rescue Cleanup event in two months, but volunteers are needed now to get things planned.

IJams is looking for site captains so that more areas of the Tennessee River and its tributaries can be reached.

Last year, about 700 volunteers came together to remove 33 tons of garbage from 34 sites in Knox and surrounding counties.

This year, they’re hoping to expand.

Site captains will go through training and will be in charge of checking in volunteers, going over safety procedures and completing a cleanup report.

The cleanup is happneing March 28.

If you’re able to help — organizers ask that you call 865-577-4717.