Illegal alcohol making operation busted at wastewater facility in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are investigating an illegal alcohol-making operation that was discovered at a wastewater treatment facility in DeKalb County, Alabama.
Chief Deputy Brad Gregg says the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office got an anonymous complaint about the Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant on Thursday. Bragg said Rainsville Mayor Roger Lingerfelt was contacted to let them into the facility and they found a large wine production operation.
According to the Alabama Beverage Control Board, the sale of alcohol is only permitted in DeKalb County in the cities of Collinsville, Henagar and Ft. Payne.
While conducting the search, agents and investigators located a large amount of illegal alcohol and a winery that appeared to have been in operation for a long time.
The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing, and charges will be filed in the coming days.
“This is definitely one of the biggest operations we’ve seen in our county and possibly our state,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “We won’t tolerate anyone using their position to hide their illegal actions at the taxpayer’s expense.”
