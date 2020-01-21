Illicit drugs seized, two men arrested after separate traffic stops

Left to right: Isaac Lee Williams and Seth Montgomery Powell. (Photos: BCSO)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Investigators with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force arrested two men after separate traffic stops over the weekend that yielded the seizure of illicit drugs.

The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is comprised of officers and deputies with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Alcoa Police Department, and Maryville Police Department. The task force responded to and investigated both incidents.

First traffic stop

According to BCSO, on Friday night, Maryville police conducted a traffic stop on Aluminum Avenue. Isaac Lee Williams, 30, was stopped and police say they seized 34.7 grams of crack cocaine and 2.8 grams of marijuana.

Narcotics investigators arrested and charged Williams with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (crack cocaine) for resale and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana).

Police say Williams was released on Monday on bonds totaling $26,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

Second traffic stop

On Sunday around 2 a.m., a BCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop for a suspected impaired driver on Sevierville Road near Temple Road. A search of 34-year-old Seth Montgomery Powell‘s vehicle resulted in the seizure of one gram of heroin, 23 grams of methamphetamine, 14.7 grams of crack cocaine, and 46.3 grams of marijuana. Investigators also seized $1,351 in illegal drug proceeds, and a 2004 Chevy Impala.

Investigators arrested and charged Powell with the following:

• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale (crystal methamphetamine)

• Possession of a Schedule I controlled substance for resale (heroin)

• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale (crack cocaine)

• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance for resale (marijuana)

Powell is being held in the Blount County Correctional Facility on bonds totaling $120,000 pending a hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. January 22, 2020. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

