MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis.

Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage.

The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of their driveway on South Perkins.

Someone from that other vehicle began firing shots, striking Itali.

Her grandmother, Charlene Dearing, said Itali was heading to dinner with her parents when they pulled out of the driveway of their home on South Perkins and unintentionally cut off another driver.

“He tried to pull over to let them go on by, and when he pulled over, he pulled up close to them and started shooting,” Dearing said. “They said ‘pow pow’ four times.”

Itali was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. The fragments hit her neck and spine, according to her grandmother.

“She said ‘dad I don’t feel good,'” Dearing said. “He said she grabbed her neck and said ‘I’m bleeding dad.”

Still nearby, Dearing said they rushed back to the house and call 911. After what she describes a long wait, she said Itali’s parents were put in the back of a cop car as she was forced to stand back.

Itali was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition where she is currently still on a ventilator.

“She’s improving,” she said. “She’s still on a ventilator praise God. They say she was in surgery for almost 24 hours.”

Officers said the suspect got away in a dark color sedan.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.