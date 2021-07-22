‘I’m going to rape her and kill her’: Las Vegas woman’s Ring cam records stranger’s terrifying threats

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man caught on Ring doorbell cam video knocking on the door of a downtown Las Vegas home and making a threat to “rape and kill” the woman inside is in custody, police said Thursday.

That woman, Amanda Nowak, is thanking police and wrote in a post on her Facebook page Thursday “the power of using social media is strong and this proves so! Thank you, everyone! I’m just glad he’s off the streets.”

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when Nowak was home alone. She didn’t know the man at her door.

In the Ring video, the man can be heard repeatedly asking, “Are you sure? Are you positive? I just have a few questions for you.”

Nowak says she never responded to the man, hid in her home, and called 911. Nowak’s husband, who was not at the home, accessed the intercom system and asked the man who he was.

The man responded, “What I’m looking for is the girl in the house cause I’m going to rape her and kill her. Can you have her open the door?” He then adds he has a knife and a gun.

A few moments later, the man walks away from the home.

Police did respond to Nowak’s home and the 911 operator stayed on the phone with her through the entire ordeal.

Nowak posted the Ring doorbell video on social media after the incident to alert others about the man.

Police say they will release additional details on the arrest as the investigation evolves.