‘I’m just grateful he’s alive’: Mom shares son’s Knoxville motorcycle crash experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summertime brings motorcycle riders to the roads of East Tennessee. But recently, we’ve noticed a disturbing number of wrecks involving motorcycles.

That includes two fatal motorcycle crashes within just a few hours of each other Sunday evening in Campbell County.

Knoxville Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a rider badly hurt Saturday on James White Parkway.

“The phone call was probably the worst I’ve ever gotten in my life,” the Knoxville victim’s mom, Gina Horsley, said. “It was simply, ‘Ma’am I’m with your son, he’s been hit by a car.’ And knowing he was on the motorcycle, I didn’t know what to expect, I really didn’t.”

Gina Horsley is thankful her son Jeremiah is alive following the weekend crash. It happened on James White Parkway near Summit Hill.

Knoxville police say an SUV collided with the bike and then kept driving. Jeremiah was badly hurt.

“He had a compound fracture to both bones in his lower leg. He has road rash pretty much all over his body. He has got some super pain in his back,” Gina said.

It’s why she’s reminding drivers to watch for motorcyclists. The message is echoed by President of the Blue Knights Tennessee III Chapter, Jack Lakin.

“They say look twice, I say look three times. Because what does that take you, maybe a second and a half, or maybe a half a second,” Lakin said.

Lakin says to give bikers room on the roads and don’t pull up too closely behind them. He also talked about what motorcyclists can do to make sure they’re seen, too.

“When you’re at a stop sign, red light or whatnot, and the vehicles are coming up behind you, flash your brakes. Just flash them. Let them know, ‘I see you.’ Most of the time, we’re just doing things to say ‘hey I see you, do you see me,'” said Lakin.

They are steps to help everyone get home safely and avoid another family’s worst nightmare.

“He’s alive and that is the main thing to me. I’m just grateful he’s alive,” Gina said. Gina said Jeremiah is improving. He got up and walked on Tuesday for the first time since the crash.

If you’re interested in donating to his recovery, there is a GoFundMe set up.

In the meantime, Knoxville Police say anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning should call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous.