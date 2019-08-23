“I’m not a neglectful mom!” – Body cameras show emotional hot car rescue

GOODYEAR, ARIZONA (KPNX) — Police released body camera footage from the June arrest of a mother who said she accidentally left her 5-month-old in a car in a Goodyear, Arizona Target parking lot when she, her sister and other daughter went into the store.

The infant was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

In the body camera footage, 37-year-old Stacey Holly and her sister, who called 911 for medical services after they realized they left the baby in the car, are heard telling officers they forgot the 5-month-old in the car and did not know how it happened.

Officers are heard on camera saying it was about 99 degrees outside.

One officer is heard talking to another officer and says, “I hate to be the [expletive] but I’m charging her. There’s no excuse for that, man.”