‘I’m so broken’: Middle Tenn. widow pleads for answers in cold-blooded murder

GILES CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — Why? Who? Many questions remain unanswered for the family of a Giles County man who was killed last month. For the first time and only on News 2, his widow sits down to talk about the horrific day and pleads for answers in the case.

Jim Grimes was a well-loved businessman, husband, father and grandfather that was killed on his property off of Buford Station Road.

“We had a love that people wished they had and I was lucky enough to have it,” his wife, Dawn Grimes cried.

In the peaceful hills, on 20 acres is where the Grimes planned to retire. “We had plans. We worked so hard so that we could enjoy our retirement; raising our grandbabies; fishing in the pond. He had so many things he wanted to do,” the heartbroken wife explained with tears running down her cheeks.

Dreams that were shattered April 19th.

“I’m so angry, and I’m so broken. Our family is broken,” she said.

It’s a night that will forever haunt Dawn’s mind. “It was late, and it was dark,” Dawn was in the shower, and her husband was feeding the animals.

“It was 9:30, and it was late, that wasn’t typical.” Jim was shutting off the water, she said when he was shot in the chest.

Dawn said she heard a noise and ran out to see Jim’s headlamp shining from the ground.

“I yelled for him, and he didn’t answer, and he didn’t move, and I didn’t know what had happened,” she said.

She ran towards the light. “He was still alive. He was breathing, and I called 911. I beg, I begged him stay with me. By the time they got here, he had quit breathing. I tried to do mouth to mouth, and he didn’t come back.”

Now a memorial marks where the love of her life died as she pleads for answers.

“Why? It’s so senseless, so cowardly. They stand in the shadows and kill. Killed him for what? Why? Who has a soul so black, so full of hate that could do that to another human? I don’t understand. I’ll never understand,” she wept.

Investigators have spent weeks searching the property for leads, even sending divers to search the pond, but still there’s no closure for the heartbroken family.

“We will never give up. I’ll never give up. I will never, ever give up. I’ll find who did this. We will find who did this,” she stated.

The Giles County Sheriff Office said they are consistently working the murder investigation.

There is a $75,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.