‘I’m still in a state of shock:’ Family reflects on Campbell County homicide victim’s life

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The family member of a Campbell County homicide victim is sharing her memories and her message.

Brenda Booth, 62, was killed over the weekend. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a shooting on Brickplant Lane in Jellico. That’s where they found Booth’s body inside of a camper.

“She was a wonderful, kind-hearted woman. She would give the shirt off her back to anybody if she could,” said Booth’s niece, Beth Ann Lizyness.

Lizyness is reflecting on her aunt’s life just days after it was cut short.

“I’m still in a state of shock,” she said.

She’s also recalling their special moments.

“I looked forward to those phone calls that I would get from her, calling me sissy, and just checking on my kids and my grandchildren, telling her that she loves me, and loves my children and my grandchildren,” said Lizyness.

While looking back on fond memories, Lizyness also acknowledges her aunt made mistakes. She’s said she’s hoping others can learn from them.

“She had a heart of gold but chose the wrong path in life and got involved in drugs and alcohol,” Lizyness said. “You can’t live with what if’s but I wish I could go back and have spent more time with her and showed her that she was loved.”

Steven Zecchini has been charged with Criminal Homicide in the case. The TBI says he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on Sunday evening.