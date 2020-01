East Tennessee’s sweetheart Dolly Parton is celebrating a birthday this week and the Imagination Library is joining in on the fun.

Children of all ages can attend free storytime programs with crafts and cupcakes on Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

You can find the fun at the Bearden Branch, the Halls Branch or the Cedar Bluff branch library.

Guests will also get the chance to sign and decorate their very own butterfly-shaped card for the library to deliver to Dolly.