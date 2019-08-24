In her honor: Late teen Jordan Moyers to be commemorated with scholarship fund

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) – After a local teen’s life was tragically cut short, the Gibbs High School community is working to put together a scholarship fund in her honor.

Fifteen-year-old Jordan Moyers was killed in a car crash on Millertown Pike in December of last year. Several others were hurt.

Last May, Justin Ownby was charged in connection to the deadly crash. According to deputies, alcohol was a factor.

WATE Six On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel went to the Gibbs High School football game Friday night, where people were contributing to the new scholarship by buying t-shirts. All of the t-shirt sales go directly to the Jordan Moyers Memorial Scholarship.

The intent is for that money to go to a Gibbs student graduating in 2022 because that’s the year Jordan would have graduated.

“She just was a beautiful soul. It’s important to me just to connect with that, and hopefully pay it forward to another student,” said family friend Vernon Davis.

Moyers, a Gibbs High School freshman, was killed in a car crash at the end of last year.

“It is amazing that out of such a tragic event that such good things are coming from it,” said her sister Racheal Sexton.

Family friend Vernon Davis is spearheading the scholarship effort, selling t-shirts alongside Jordan’s family at the Gibbs game.

“We just wanted to do something that would hopefully encourage another student to go on and live out their dreams like Jordan was, she was a dreamer,” Davis said.

“We have been completely overwhelmed with how much has been donated. We’ve sold out of multiple sizes already, so it’s crazy to know that there’s that much support in our community,” said her sister.

The shirts are the school’s color, with the the Gibbs zip code on the front, and a special message symbolizing Jordan’s unwavering faith on the back.

“To know that she professed her faith and was so strong in that, it gives me hope that we will get to be with her again,” Sexton said.

If anyone wants to donate to the fund or buy a t-shirt, the family says the best way to do that is through the Jordan Moyers Scholarship Fund page on Facebook. Click here for more.